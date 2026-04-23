National Poetry Month: Kate Stoltzfus

Kate Stoltzfus, a poet in the MFA of Creative Writing and Translation at the University of Arkansas, started writing poetry after coming across a collection of Sharon Olds in middle school.

"She was the first person I came across who I felt got me as a writer, and I wanted to make other people feel that same kind of connection."

She tells a story from a teaching experience where she witnessed a young boy find a similar connection in poetry. "It's sometimes hard to put into words why poetry is so important, but... it really moves people."

Her poem, "Loss, but Make It Sweet," delicately juxtaposes grief with the experience of living in a world so full of life.