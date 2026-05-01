© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Olivia Pichardo took the pitcher's mound for the Bears and made history

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Mallory Yu
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:34 PM CDT

Olivia Pichardo at Brown University is striking out D1 baseball players as the first woman in the game.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Related Content