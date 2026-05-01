Olivia Pichardo took the pitcher's mound for the Bears and made history

Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Joseph Nguyen is the Hangry Pedaler, a food savvy cyclist who highlights eateries across Northwest Arkansas on his Instagram page, speaks with Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani about NWA Burger Week, his week-long fundraising event that involves over 30 different restaurants and food trucks.