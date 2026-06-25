Community Spotlight: A String Fort Smith

In this episode, Lori Fay, founder and director of A String Fort Smith, talks about the final performance of their 2026 season.

Their final performance featured faculty and students performing various works of music and adaptations.

Fay began her organization with the goal of exposing students to greater chamber music works through various music performances.

A String Fort Smith is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020. The nonprofit strives to promote performance opportunities for high school students interested in furthering their musical studies.