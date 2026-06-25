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KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: A String Fort Smith

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published June 25, 2026 at 10:26 AM CDT

In this episode, Lori Fay, founder and director of A String Fort Smith, talks about the final performance of their 2026 season.

Their final performance featured faculty and students performing various works of music and adaptations.

Fay began her organization with the goal of exposing students to greater chamber music works through various music performances.

A String Fort Smith is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020. The nonprofit strives to promote performance opportunities for high school students interested in furthering their musical studies.

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KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightFort Smith
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman
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