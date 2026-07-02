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KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Trillium Presents Sky Creature at The Momentary

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published July 2, 2026 at 1:06 PM CDT

Sky Creature will perform at The Momentary July 7 at 7 p.m. as part of the Trillium Salon Series. Katy Henriksen, founder of Trillium Salon and features editor of NWA Democrat Gazette, talks about the sounds, "lounge vibes" and stage set up the performance will feature.

Trillium Salon is a non profit organization focused on blurring the lines between the audience and performer. The organization encourages connection and interaction to create a unique music experience.
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KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightTrillium Salon Series
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman
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