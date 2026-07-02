Community Spotlight: Trillium Presents Sky Creature at The Momentary

Sky Creature will perform at The Momentary July 7 at 7 p.m. as part of the Trillium Salon Series. Katy Henriksen, founder of Trillium Salon and features editor of NWA Democrat Gazette, talks about the sounds, "lounge vibes" and stage set up the performance will feature.

Trillium Salon is a non profit organization focused on blurring the lines between the audience and performer. The organization encourages connection and interaction to create a unique music experience.