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KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Frank Stanford Panel at Pearl's Books

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published July 31, 2026 at 2:05 PM CDT

Pete talks with Julia Paganelli Marin from Pearl's Books about their discussion panel event focused on the craft of writing about Frank Stanford, a Southern poet.

The panel will feature James McWilliams, author of "The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford" and will be moderated by KUAF's Kyle Kellams. The discussion will take place at Pearl's Books Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Pearl's Books is an independent bookstore located in Fayetteville, AR, bringing books and local events to the community.
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KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightPearl's Booksfrank stanfordPoetry
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman
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