Community Spotlight: Frank Stanford Panel at Pearl's Books

Pete talks with Julia Paganelli Marin from Pearl's Books about their discussion panel event focused on the craft of writing about Frank Stanford, a Southern poet.

The panel will feature James McWilliams, author of "The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford" and will be moderated by KUAF's Kyle Kellams. The discussion will take place at Pearl's Books Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Pearl's Books is an independent bookstore located in Fayetteville, AR, bringing books and local events to the community.