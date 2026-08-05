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Dali in America

NPR | By Cathleen Carter
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:22 PM CDT

Spanish painter Salvador Dali needed America to become famous. So suggests a new exhibit about his life and influence.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Cathleen Carter
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