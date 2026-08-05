UAMS doctor: 1 in 5 Arkansas mothers face postpartum depression, half untreated
The weeks and months after birth are generally thought of as a time of abundant joy. A new member of the family joining the fold and ushering in an exciting time for parents. But, for a surprising number of mothers, the postpartum period brings with it a host of mental health struggles.
If you or someone you know is a mother seeking mental health help postpartum, she recommends reaching out to the Arkansas branch of Postpartum Support International.