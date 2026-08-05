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Health & Healthcare
Ozarks at Large

UAMS doctor: 1 in 5 Arkansas mothers face postpartum depression, half untreated

By Aiden Dixon
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:02 PM CDT
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The weeks and months after birth are generally thought of as a time of abundant joy. A new member of the family joining the fold and ushering in an exciting time for parents. But, for a surprising number of mothers, the postpartum period brings with it a host of mental health struggles.

If you or someone you know is a mother seeking mental health help postpartum, she recommends reaching out to the Arkansas branch of Postpartum Support International.

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Ozarks at Large Women’s Health and WellbeingMaternal Health
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Aiden Dixon
Aiden Dixon is a journalism student and reporter at the University of Arkansas.
See stories by Aiden Dixon
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