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Today is the day after Ray Bradbury's post-apocalyptic world

NPR | By Hosts
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:22 PM CDT

The famous author's short story, 'There will come soft rains' predicted a world where machines would take over after August 4th, 2026.

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