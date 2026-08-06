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Iran says deal is close with Oman over Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Sameer Hashmi,
Leila Fadel
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:40 AM CDT

Iran says it is close to a deal with Oman over navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest effort to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sameer Hashmi
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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