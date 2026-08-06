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Zoos in East Asia implement emergency protocols as record heat waves sweep region

NPR | By Anthony Kuhn
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:42 AM CDT

Extreme heat waves sweeping across East Asia have forced zoos in South Korea and Japan to implement emergency cooling measures.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
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