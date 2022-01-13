BTH: Just City's Josh Spickler on Crime and the Criminal Justice System

"We have a system that keeps people in jail only because they do not have any money [to make bail]," Spickler says, adding that bail procedures within the Shelby County court system appear unconstitutional.

Taking action, Just City, the ACLU and other organizations "sent the county a demand letter" requesting a change to local bail policies.

Along with bail procedures, Spickler discusses the continuous increase in local crime and ways to reduce those numbers. Spickler also makes the case that there is no such thing as a "revolving door" in the local court systems.

