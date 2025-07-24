© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Remembering Uvalde Lindsey: The humble architect of NWA's growth

By Roby Brock
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT
TBP

Who was Uvalde Lindsey, and what impact did he have on Northwest Arkansas?

Uvalde Lindsey was a foundational figure in the development of northwest Arkansas, serving as the first CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council and later as a state legislator. Known for his humble leadership and quiet influence, Lindsey played a significant role in key infrastructure projects that shaped the region's growth.

In this NWA Business Journal interview, Mike Malone, who succeeded Lindsey as CEO, describes him as a gentle and kind leader. He said Lindsey's influence is evident in projects such as the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) and the four-lane expansion and designation of Highway 412, which spans from New Mexico to Arkansas.

Why is Lindsey's legacy important today?

Lindsey helped lay the groundwork for northwest Arkansas' current economic vitality. His behind-the-scenes leadership style and focus on collaboration continue to inspire civic and business leaders, Malone said. He also noted that naming something in Lindsey's honor would be well deserved, though it would likely be the last thing Lindsey himself would have wanted.

Read more at nwabusinessjournal.com.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue.

Tags
Ozarks at Large NWA CouncilGrowthNWA Business Journal
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content