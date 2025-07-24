Remembering Uvalde Lindsey: The humble architect of NWA's growth

Who was Uvalde Lindsey, and what impact did he have on Northwest Arkansas?

Uvalde Lindsey was a foundational figure in the development of northwest Arkansas, serving as the first CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council and later as a state legislator. Known for his humble leadership and quiet influence, Lindsey played a significant role in key infrastructure projects that shaped the region's growth.

In this NWA Business Journal interview, Mike Malone, who succeeded Lindsey as CEO, describes him as a gentle and kind leader. He said Lindsey's influence is evident in projects such as the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) and the four-lane expansion and designation of Highway 412, which spans from New Mexico to Arkansas.

Why is Lindsey's legacy important today?

Lindsey helped lay the groundwork for northwest Arkansas' current economic vitality. His behind-the-scenes leadership style and focus on collaboration continue to inspire civic and business leaders, Malone said. He also noted that naming something in Lindsey's honor would be well deserved, though it would likely be the last thing Lindsey himself would have wanted.

