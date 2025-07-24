Airship Coffee's relationship-based business model expands to Walmart campus

Airship Coffee opened its newest location at Walmart's new home office campus in Bentonville, built on owner Mark Bray's philosophy that business flows through relationships and trust. Bray's direct trade partnerships with coffee farmers have sustained the company for nearly two decades, recently leading Guatemala producers to honor their history together by selling below market price during a rise in market price.

Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Bray about how relationship-building helped grow his company from importing green coffee to operating five locations with nearly 80 employees.