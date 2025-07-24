© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Airship Coffee's relationship-based business model expands to Walmart campus

By Matthew Moore
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:47 PM CDT
Airship on the Porch is the company's newest location on the Walmart Home Office campus
Courtesy
/
Airship Coffee
Airship on the Porch is the company's newest location on the Walmart Home Office campus

Airship Coffee opened its newest location at Walmart's new home office campus in Bentonville, built on owner Mark Bray's philosophy that business flows through relationships and trust. Bray's direct trade partnerships with coffee farmers have sustained the company for nearly two decades, recently leading Guatemala producers to honor their history together by selling below market price during a rise in market price.

Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Bray about how relationship-building helped grow his company from importing green coffee to operating five locations with nearly 80 employees.

Tags
Ozarks at Large CoffeeWalmartFoodLocal Business
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content