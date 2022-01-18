Move over Shirley Temples

Whether doing a reset like the “Dry January” movement or abstaining from alcohol for health reasons, you no longer have to feel like you are missing out when it comes to the cocktail hour.

Rob Williams, who owns Memphis-based Cane & Herb, has some great tips to make mocktails at home.

Cane & Herb is a line of hand-crafted simple syrups. Whether you are looking for something floral, bold, fruity, or smooth, they have over 13 different flavors of simple syrup to suit your needs.

“The first thing you need to do when making a cocktail or mocktail is decide what flavor profile you are looking for," said Rob.

For floral flavor profiles, try Rose, Hibiscus, and Lavender syrups. For a more bold and earthy flavor, try Rosemary, Ginger, Mint, or Autumn Spiced, and Smoked syrups. For a more fruit forward taste, try Orange and Blackberry. And if you want something spicy, try their Jalapeno syrup.

The next step in making the perfect mocktail is muddling.

Muddling is the process of taking fresh ingredients, like herbs and fruits and grinding them by hand. You can muddle any combination of items that would complement your flavor profile well: orange slices, strawberries, mint leaves, and lemon are some popular ones.

The last step is bubbles.

That means soda water when making a mocktail. This could be tonic or seltzer depending on how sharp of a bite you are looking for with your mocktail. If you are starting from a muddled base, Rob says try to avoid soda waters that are too flavorful as they will compete with the rest of your masterful concoction.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

For more information about Cane & Herb syrups, visit caneandherb.com.

