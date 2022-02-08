A Sweet Valentine's Treat

Valentine’s is next week, so now is the time to start planning. Make your special someone feel extra-loved with a handcrafted chocolate made right here in Memphis.

Here are five of my favorite Memphis-made chocolate treats to give — and receive.

Moore Truffles

Have you ever had a cookie truffle? We highly suggest you try one made by Kendra Moore Crawford. Her truffles are a unique chocolate treat to give your Valentine. For the holiday, try her Valentine’s flavors of strawberry and red velvet truffles.

Shotwell Candy Co. Chocolate Covered Cherry Caramels

Shotwell Candy Co.’s one-of-a-kind small batch caramels are soft with just the perfect amount of chewiness. For Valentine’s Day, owner Jerrod Smith has created a Chocolate Covered Cherry Caramel. Jerrod said it’s his play on the classic cherry cordial, but a caramel version.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates Love Drunk Hearts Collection

Phillip Rix is known for his breathtaking beautiful truffles that feature Southern ingredients. Each chocolate is a delicious work of art. For Valentine’s Day, he has a limited edition collection called “Love Drunk Hearts.” It is a wine and spirits infused collection of designer chocolates.

Dinstuhl’s Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Memphis candy company Dinstuhl's has made chocolate-covered strawberries for more than 60 years, and they have become a Valentine's Day go-to for those looking for a sweet treat for their sweetheart. These famous chocolate-covered strawberries are just as unique as they are delicious. Think chocolate-covered strawberry meets chocolate cherry cordial.

Bluff City Toffee

Bluff City Toffee is Stephanie Upshaw’s twist on English toffee, using locally sourced Southern ingredients. The toffee comes in Milk Chocolate Pecan and Dark Chocolate Pecan Toffee with Sea Salt. For Valentine’s Day, she has holiday-themed gift boxes of her yummy sweet and salty toffee.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Valentine’s Day!

