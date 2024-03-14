© 2024 KUAF
Armchair Boogie with Logan Simmons

Originally airing out of community station KPSQ-LP, "Armchair Boogie" is an all-vinyl mixed genre music show hosted by Block Street Record's Logan Simmons.

Local Music
New music programs on KUAF 3, ‘Armchair Boogie’ with Logan Simmons
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani sits down with Logan Simmons, who will host “Armchair Boogie” on KUAF 3 beginning this weekend. It's one of six new locally-produced shows that will debut this month.
Local Music
'Sweater Weather Swim Club' raises funds for KUAF volunteer music programs
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani speaks with KUAF music director Robert Bishop about an upcoming fundraiser at Mount Sequoyah's pool called "Sweater Weather Swim Club".