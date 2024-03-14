Armchair Boogie with Logan Simmons
Originally airing out of community station KPSQ-LP, "Armchair Boogie" is an all-vinyl mixed genre music show hosted by Block Street Record's Logan Simmons.
Sophia Nourani sits down with Logan Simmons, who will host “Armchair Boogie” on KUAF 3 beginning this weekend. It's one of six new locally-produced shows that will debut this month.
Sophia Nourani speaks with KUAF music director Robert Bishop about an upcoming fundraiser at Mount Sequoyah's pool called "Sweater Weather Swim Club".