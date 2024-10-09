© 2024 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

'Sweater Weather Swim Club' raises funds for KUAF volunteer music programs

By Sophia Nourani,
Robert Bishop
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:43 PM CDT

KUAF will be hosting its first-ever Sweater Weather Swim Club on Oct. 13 from 1-6 p.m. at Mt. Sequoyah’s Pool. It will be a chance to learn about new music programs on our HD3 channel, meet the hosts and DJs, and watch them spin and remix live.

Last Spring, KUAF debuted new music programs on our digital signal HD3. This fundraiser aims to secure the funds to finish building out our volunteer production studio. You can listen to these programs on our website, the NPR app or on a HD radio.

Music and entertainment at the event are provided by local DJ Collectives Haus of Untz and Odeon Collective. Fan favorite Rabbit Hole will be slinging smashbugers, while Fossil Cove and Black Apple Cider will be providing drinks.

Admission Details: Admission to the event will be handled day-of at the pool gate. We can take cash and credit cards. Just show up, and we will take it from there!

A suggested donation of $20 per person will help us reach our goal of $2,500!

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Robert Bishop
Robert Bishop hosts the KUAF Vinyl Hour.
See stories by Robert Bishop
