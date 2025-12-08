Sound Perimeter: Holding Time

Today's Sound Perimeter explores two very different meditations on stillness and motion. Arvo Pärt’s Fratres, performed by Anne Akiko Meyers and Akira Eguchi, takes us into a space of quiet tension and spacious introspection, where repetition becomes a form of listening. And Hiromi Uehara’s Green Tea Farm, from a 2006 solo performance, offers another kind of reflection, rooted perhaps in memory or maybe in a personal sense of landscape.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.