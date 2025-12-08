© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Holding Time

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:25 PM CST

Today's Sound Perimeter explores two very different meditations on stillness and motion. Arvo Pärt’s Fratres, performed by Anne Akiko Meyers and Akira Eguchi, takes us into a space of quiet tension and spacious introspection, where repetition becomes a form of listening. And Hiromi Uehara’s Green Tea Farm, from a 2006 solo performance, offers another kind of reflection, rooted perhaps in memory or maybe in a personal sense of landscape.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content