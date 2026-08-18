5th Annual Flannel Fest Gotahold Brewing

Gotahold Brewing will host the 5th Annual Flannel Fest on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the brewery, located at 409 W. Van Buren Street. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public and encourages guests to flannel up for an afternoon and evening of games, music, and community.

Flannel Fest began as a family-friendly, alternative event during Out In Eureka's (www.outineureka.org) Fall Diversity Weekend and has grown into an annual Eureka Springs tradition.

Games, 3–5 p.m.

Teams of four will compete in a lineup of hilariously silly games for prizes and bragging rights. A festival mainstay is the log cabin building competition, in which teams have 45 minutes to construct a cabin using only sticks, twine, glue, and materials found within three feet of their table — then present their creation, story included, to a panel of judges. Additional games include the plunger relay, cookie face, pumpkin chuckin', seed spitting, and suck & blow. Organizers add new games each year, all designed to be entertaining for adults while remaining appropriate for younger participants and audiences.

Live Music & Food, 5–7:30 p.m.

Following the games, Springfield, Missouri-based duo The Shandies will take the stage from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The band delivers intimate, harmony-rich performances built on nearly a decade of performing together, with crisp acoustic guitar textures, story-driven songwriting, and playful spousal banter that make new audiences feel like old friends. The Shandies were runner-up in the 2025 Unsigned Only Music Awards (Sync category, "The Bird and the Cage") and won the 2025 Original Ozark Folk Festival Songwriting Contest for "The Bird and the Cage" and "Back To Richmond." In 2019, the duo served as Musical Ambassadors to Isesaki, Japan, on behalf of the Springfield Sister Cities Association.

Guests can gather around the fire pit for s'mores throughout the evening, and Yellow Bucket Food Truck will be on-site serving food.

Event Details

What: 5th Annual Flannel Fest

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 — Games 3–5 p.m.; Live music 5–7:30 p.m.

Where: Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren Street, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Cost: Free

Dress code: Flannels encouraged

For more information, contact Wendy Reese Hartmann at wendy@gotahold.beer or (479) 339-1065.

About Gotahold Brewing

Gotahold Brewing is a craft brewery and taproom in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

About Out In Eureka

Out In Eureka organizes Eureka Springs' Fall Diversity Weekend and other community events. Learn more at www.outineureka.org.