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5th Annual Ozark Bug Crawl

5th Annual Ozark Bug Crawl

The fifth annual Ozark Bug Crawl returns to Historic Cane Hill on Saturday, August 22, for a day of creeping, crawling, floating, and fluttering family fun! Form a team (or join us solo) and explore the campus and trails as you collect and identify insects with guidance from the University of Arkansas Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.

Enjoy hands-on activities with community partners, the ENTO-ROADSHOW traveling STEAM classroom, live music by The Backyard Bugs, foodtruck fare from 3 Chicks, and more! The free event runs from 10 AM–2 PM (doors open at 9:30 AM), with prizes awarded to teams that discover the greatest diversity of insects.

The event is free, but registration is requested.

Historic Cane Hill College Building
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Cane Hill
479-824-4455
info@HistoricCaneHillAR.org
https://HistoricCaneHillAR.org
Historic Cane Hill College Building
14219 College Rd
Canehill, Arkansas 72717
479-824-4455
festival@historiccanehillar.org
https://historiccanehillar.org/festival