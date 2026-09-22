83rd Annual Joplin Chapter NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
83rd Annual Joplin Chapter NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
Joplin Chapter of the NAACP's Annual Freedom Fund Banquet fundraiser. This year's banquet will be a Jazz Brunch style affair. Theme will be Moving Forward Together W/ Courage & Strength, the fight continues. We will have guest speakers and also after banquet affair (s) for the fellas and the ladies
Joplin Branch NAACP #4065
$40 ea. / $325 for table of 8
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Joplin Branch NAACP #4065
5202342771
chieftusa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
James Ward Triio of Kansas City
chieftusa@gmail.com
Joplin Branch NAACP #4065
Joplin Elks Lodge Joplin, MO 1802 W 26th St Joplin, MO 64804Joplin, Missouri 64804
5202342771
naacpjoplinbranch4065@gmail.com