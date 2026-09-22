© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

83rd Annual Joplin Chapter NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

Screenshot

83rd Annual Joplin Chapter NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet

Joplin Chapter of the NAACP's Annual Freedom Fund Banquet fundraiser. This year's banquet will be a Jazz Brunch style affair. Theme will be Moving Forward Together W/ Courage & Strength, the fight continues. We will have guest speakers and also after banquet affair (s) for the fellas and the ladies

Joplin Branch NAACP #4065
$40 ea. / $325 for table of 8
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Joplin Branch NAACP #4065
5202342771
chieftusa@gmail.com
Joplin Branch NAACP #4065

Artist Group Info

James Ward Triio of Kansas City
chieftusa@gmail.com
Joplin Branch NAACP #4065
Joplin Elks Lodge Joplin, MO 1802 W 26th St Joplin, MO 64804
Joplin, Missouri 64804
5202342771
naacpjoplinbranch4065@gmail.com
FB/NAACP Joplin MO 4065