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Acre by Acre 5th Anniversary

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Acre by Acre event 2025. Photo by Garrett Hubbard

Acre by Acre 5th Anniversary

ACRE x ACRE 5TH ANNIVERSARY: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's Annual Conservation Celebration
Join Northwest Arkansas Land Trust for ACRE x ACRE, its signature annual fundraiser and celebration of conservation in the Ozarks. Held on the scenic north slope of Kessler Mountain at the Historic Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, the evening features live music from March to August, food from Rudy's BBQ, local craft beverages, a silent auction, and recognition of outstanding conservation leaders. Proceeds support Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's efforts to protect natural spaces, clean water, wildlife habitat, and outdoor recreation opportunities across the region.
When: Thursday, October 15, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Historic Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, Fayetteville

Ozark Mountain Smokehouse
125
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust
(479)966-4666
mnance@nwalandtrust.org
https://www.nwalandtrust.org/

Artist Group Info

mnance@nwalandtrust.org
Ozark Mountain Smokehouse
1725 S. Smokehouse Trail
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701