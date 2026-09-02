Acre by Acre 5th Anniversary

ACRE x ACRE 5TH ANNIVERSARY: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's Annual Conservation Celebration

Join Northwest Arkansas Land Trust for ACRE x ACRE, its signature annual fundraiser and celebration of conservation in the Ozarks. Held on the scenic north slope of Kessler Mountain at the Historic Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, the evening features live music from March to August, food from Rudy's BBQ, local craft beverages, a silent auction, and recognition of outstanding conservation leaders. Proceeds support Northwest Arkansas Land Trust's efforts to protect natural spaces, clean water, wildlife habitat, and outdoor recreation opportunities across the region.

When: Thursday, October 15, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, Fayetteville

