BWA 15th Annual Friendraiser: A Celebration of Ozark Hollers & Headwaters

A Celebration of Ozark Hollers and Headwaters and 15 years of protecting the lands and waters flowing to Beaver Lake!

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is excited to invite you to our 15th Annual Friendraiser: A Celebration of Ozark Hollers & Headwaters! The celebration is returning to Bunch Park in Elkins, Arkansas on Thursday, September 17th from 6:00 to 8:30 PM. To mark this milestone 15-year anniversary, we are gathering along the beautiful White River to celebrate source water protection and all the amazing work we have accomplished together as a community!

What’s in Store for the Night:

-Live Music & Festivities: Bring your family and friends to enjoy a relaxed, fun-filled evening by the river with games, local tunes, and the friendliest community in the Ozarks.

-Good Food & Drinks: Relax, unwind, and share some river stories with your neighbors over a delicious local meal and drinks in the park. (Included with your ticket)

-Conservation & Community Tabling: Connect directly with local partners, discover stewardship solutions for your own property, or participate in fun, interactive activities for all ages.

-Recognizing Watershed Champions: We are presenting special awards to outstanding landowners and local organizations for their dedication to keeping our watershed healthy. Help us thank them for their work.

-Silent Auction & Raffle: Win while supporting the watershed! Browse our silent auction tables to place your bids on gear, gifts, and experiences donated by local businesses and purchase raffle tickets to win the big prize