Candy Canes & Gingerbread Lanes- Little Ones and Loved Ones
Candy Canes & Gingerbread Lanes- Little Ones and Loved Ones
Join us for a delightful morning filled with free arts and crafts, activities, and yummy snacks at the Bakery District. From 9am-12pm we welcome all families with little ones to attend this free event. Activities are geared towards children 2 years old to 5 years old , but all ages are welcome to attend!
The Bakery District
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Harbor House, Inc. Prevention Programs
4796595549
kpriest@recoveryhhi.org
Artist Group Info
kpriest@harborhouse.inc
The Bakery District
70 S. 7th StFort Smith, Arkansas 72901
director@mainstreetfs.org