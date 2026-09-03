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Candy Canes & Gingerbread Lanes- Little Ones and Loved Ones

Candy Canes & Gingerbread Lanes- Little Ones and Loved Ones

Join us for a delightful morning filled with free arts and crafts, activities, and yummy snacks at the Bakery District. From 9am-12pm we welcome all families with little ones to attend this free event. Activities are geared towards children 2 years old to 5 years old , but all ages are welcome to attend!

The Bakery District
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harbor House, Inc. Prevention Programs
4796595549
kpriest@recoveryhhi.org
www.recoveryhhi.org

Artist Group Info

kpriest@harborhouse.inc
The Bakery District
70 S. 7th St
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
director@mainstreetfs.org