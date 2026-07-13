Cane Hill Community Picnic & Jam

Join us for this year's Community Picnic on July 17, 6 - 8 PM! This year's gathering will be a suppertime "barn grazing" picnic at the newly-restored Colburn Barn.

Please bring your own picnic and we'll provide the drinks and desserts! We also encourage you to bring an instrument to join in the jam session.

We'll have some tables and chairs set up in the barn, but you're also welcome to bring camp chairs or a blanket to enjoy the evening outdoors.

We can't wait to spend a summer evening with you in Cane Hill!