CITY OF CENTERTON POLLINATOR AND BIOBLITZ

Join the City of Centerton for a fun and educational Pollinator & BioBlitz Event on Saturday, September 19th, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM!

This free, family-friendly event celebrates the incredible pollinators that help our plants, food, and ecosystems thrive. Meet local organizations, conservation groups, and community partners who are passionate about protecting bees, butterflies, birds, and other important pollinators.

Explore interactive exhibits, educational booths, hands-on activities, and opportunities to discover the amazing plants and wildlife found right here in our community. During the BioBlitz, participants will join local specialists on guided explorations to observe and document native plants, insects, birds, and other wildlife. Together, we'll help identify and record local species while learning more about the rich biodiversity that makes Centerton unique.

Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a gardener, or simply looking for a fun afternoon with the family, there's something for everyone!

Come discover the fascinating world of pollinators and help us celebrate the beauty and diversity of nature in Centerton!