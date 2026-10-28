Join Best Friends Animal Society at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for a Días de los Muertos Celebration to honor the special pets who have touched our lives through art, remembrance, and community.

Enjoy Días de los Muertos–themed arts and crafts, settle in for a screening of Coco, and visit our community pet ofrenda honoring beloved animal companions who are no longer with us. And while you're here, meet our adoptable pets and learn about our resources.

Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of creativity, connection, and remembrance as we celebrate the everlasting bond between people and their pets.

Free event. Details: https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/see-upcoming-events-northwest-arkansas