Días de los Muertos Celebration
Días de los Muertos Celebration
Join Best Friends Animal Society at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for a Días de los Muertos Celebration to honor the special pets who have touched our lives through art, remembrance, and community.
Enjoy Días de los Muertos–themed arts and crafts, settle in for a screening of Coco, and visit our community pet ofrenda honoring beloved animal companions who are no longer with us. And while you're here, meet our adoptable pets and learn about our resources.
Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of creativity, connection, and remembrance as we celebrate the everlasting bond between people and their pets.
Free event. Details: https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/see-upcoming-events-northwest-arkansas
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org