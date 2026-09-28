Don't Ghost the Polls Voter Fest

Come celebrate the beginning of the voting season with us! Wear your costumes! Bring your kids! And make a plan to vote early with us!

Here in Arkansas, we can start voting Monday, October 19, and it’s time for us to make a plan – together! We’ll have folks who know where the voting centers are, who can help you check your registration, and answer questions about how and where to vote. But, we’ll also have music and games, silly costumes and treats – it’s time to celebrate our right to vote!

We decide who represents us. We decide what comes next.

No Kings: Vote Early is an unprecedented day of action designed to turn people power into voter power. This time, we’re protesting by voting. We’re making plans to vote early, helping our neighbors learn where to vote, and connecting folks directly to local election protection work that will continue through and beyond Election Day.

Because no one person gets to decide our leaders before voters do. On October 17th, join us in local events across the country as we get out the early vote and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings.

No Kings: Vote Early events are nonpartisan and are designed to increase participation from all eligible voters.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.

