Fall Festival at Fort Smith Museum of History

The 7th Annual Fort Smith Fall Festival returns on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing a full day of free family-friendly activities, living history, arts, shopping, and community festivities to downtown Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Museum of History will provide free museum admission, costumed interpreters, and additional opportunities to experience Fort Smith's rich past.

Highlights of the day at FSMH include:

Free admission 10 am - 4 pm with all exhibits open to the public

Sundae Bar in the Turn-of-the-Century Soda Fountain 11 am - 3 pm. All you can eat for $6 / person

Kid-friendly exhibits ready for play

Roving Reenactors 11 am - 2 pm

Hosted by Fort Smith National Historic Site, the festival has become Fort Smith's largest history-themed

event and brings together several of the city's museums, attractions, and community organizations for one

unforgettable day.