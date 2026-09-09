Food and Film | Steel Magnolias

Join us in celebrating the life, legacy, and joy of the incomparable Dolly Parton with a special screening of Steel Magnolias. Gather with friends to laugh, cry, and remember the warmth and wit Dolly brought to generations of fans around the world.

During the film, enjoy a buffet-style Southern dinner and come dressed in your favorite shade of pink. Tease your hair high, channel your best “Blush and Bashful” look, and celebrate Southern charm, friendship, and the spirit of a true icon.

Tickets are $50 ($45/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.