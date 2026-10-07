Former Army Ranger Jeff Struecker's 45 Mile run in support of "With Love, Billy" Documentary

The Fort Smith Museum of History is committed to honoring General William O. Darby through action - and we need your help!

Join us at Cisterna Park in downtown Fort Smith on Friday October 30 as former U.S. Army Ranger Jeff Struecker runs 45 miles through Fort Smith to raise funds needed to complete a documentary telling the story of Brigadier General William O. Darby—the Fort Smith native who founded the WWII “Darby’s Rangers,” the forerunner of today’s U.S. Army Rangers.

Struecker’s 45-mile run through Darby’s hometown on Oct. 30, 2026, is designed to put the

campaign’s theme into action: every mile represents a $45 gift, and organizers hope the challenge will inspire supporters across the country to give at that level or beyond as the campaign works toward its $65,000 goal.

Every mile represents a $45 gift, and organizers hope the challenge will inspire supporters across the country to give at that level or beyond as the campaign works toward its $65,000 goal.

You may know part of Pastor Struecker’s story from the book and film adaptation of his experience during the Battle of Mogadishu - Black Hawk Down. This fundraiser is your chance to support Struecker’s continued success and honor General Darby’s legacy. All funds raised through Jeff Struecker Ministries will go toward production of the film and the larger effort to bring With Love, Billy to the screen. Donors will be recognized in the film credits.

The Fort Smith Museum of History is supporting the effort as Struecker’s local support team and as a resource to the film and Association Benàch by sharing photographs, documents, and other materials from our Darby Collection and helping connect Darby’s story back to his hometown - our city, Fort Smith, AR. The effort is especially timely as Fort Smith looks toward next year: 2027 is the 85th anniversary of the formation of Darby's Rangers - the elite force we know now as Army Rangers.

Help us strengthen the connection between the two communities forever linked by General Darby's life and death: Fort Smith, where Darby’s story began, and Nago-Torbole, Italy, where he gave his life in combat on April 30, 1945.

See the full press release, more info, and get tickets at our website: fortsmithmuseum.org

