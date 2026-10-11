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Friends of Fayetteville Public Library holiday book sale

Friends of Fayetteville Public Library holiday book sale

Annual holiday book sale. New and gently used books wrapped for gifts. Includes oversized art books, history, new fiction, new children’s books, new cookbooks, collectors and signed editions.

Fayetteville Public Library
09:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Fayetteville Public Library
4798567104
cdennis@faylib.org
www.faylib.org

Artist Group Info

langhelp49@gmail.com
Fayetteville Public Library
401 West Mountain St.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7000
http://www.faylib.org