Friends of Fayetteville Public Library holiday book sale
Friends of Fayetteville Public Library holiday book sale
Annual holiday book sale. New and gently used books wrapped for gifts. Includes oversized art books, history, new fiction, new children’s books, new cookbooks, collectors and signed editions.
Fayetteville Public Library
09:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Fayetteville Public Library
4798567104
cdennis@faylib.org
Artist Group Info
langhelp49@gmail.com
Fayetteville Public Library
401 West Mountain St.Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7000