NEWS RELEASE – Washington County Historical Society

July 31, 2026

Contact: Dave Edmark

479-530-7241

dedmark@uark.edu

Historical Society Ice Cream Social set for Aug. 15

The 54th annual presentation of the Washington County Historical Society Ice Cream Social will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, on the lawn of Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Dead Horse Mountain Band and the Shiloh Pickers. There will also be a special presentation and recitation by University of Arkansas journalism professor Larry Foley.

The bookstore will be selling copies of the updated version of the 1983 publication Yesterdays: A Walk Through the Washington-Willow Historic District by Carolyn Lewis Newbern and also The Afterlife of Leslie Stringfellow by Stephen Chism, the new Forgotten Fayetteville and More Hidden Histories From Washington County by Jerry Hogan and Susan Parks-Spencer, and the new edition of Marian Tebbetts Banes, A Memoir.

Tickets are $2.50 for children ages 6-12, $5 for adults and $15 for families. Tickets may be purchased from historical society board members, at the gate or online at https://tinyurl.com/2nyrajum. Refreshments will include ice cream provided by Hiland Dairy, assorted cookies, cakes, lemonade and water. Visitors may enjoy a stroll through the historic gardens or take a tour of Headquarters House Museum. A photo booth will be provided for guests to have souvenir pictures made in period costume.

This year’s Ice Cream Social sponsors are Hiland Dairy, Adventure Subaru, Arvest Bank of Fayetteville and Old Buildings of Fayetteville. The event also receives assistance and support from Experience Fayetteville, the Downtown/Dickson Street Merchants Association and the Washington County Master Gardeners.

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PHOTO (servers-cookies2.jpg):

Patrons line up at the sweets table at last year’s Washington County Historical Society Ice Cream Social.