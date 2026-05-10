How Can I Keep from Singing? A Concert by the NWA Women’s Chorus

Celebrating its 51st year of singing, the NWA Women’s Chorus invites all area residents to their Fall/Holiday concert: How Can I Keep from Singing? A variety of hit songs, show tunes, gospel, and Christmas music will be featured.

The purpose of the organization is to provide and foster friendships in the Northwest Arkansas area for those who love music, add to the quality of life for community members with choral performances for those in retirement, independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and to be ambassadors for their community by performing in educational settings and before community organizations and veteran’s groups.