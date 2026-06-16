Music on the Mountain Presents Agalisiga Mackey

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Time: 6 PM – 8 PM

Location: Mount Sequoyah Overlook

Music on the Mountain welcomes Agalisiga “Chuj” Mackey on July 31. Blending country-folk traditions with original songs in the Cherokee language, Mackey brings a powerful evening of music, culture, and storytelling to the Overlook.

The evening begins with Fayetteville songwriter Pete Masri, bringing heartfelt folk music rooted in the traditions, stories, and landscapes of the Ozarks.

This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage, funded by the Arkansas 1/8 Cent Conservation Tax (Amendment 75), with support from AEP Swepco and the Arkansas Heritage Foundation.