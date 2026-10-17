Organ Spooktacular
Organ Spooktacular
VOCE is collaborating in this Arkansas Guild of Organists concert! Vocal selections feature Menotti songs by Donna Rollene, soprano, as well as a reprise of the Ride of the Walkyries from our Crystal Bridges VOCE showcase two days earlier! RSVP at this link; no ticket needed. Free event. Costumes welcomed!
Peace Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
VOCE NWA (Voices of the Ozarks Concerts and Events)
479-927-9963
info@vocenwa.org
Artist Group Info
cobas@post.harvard.edu
Peace Lutheran Church
805 W Olrich StRogers, Arkansas 72756