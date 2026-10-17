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Organ Spooktacular

Organ Spooktacular

VOCE is collaborating in this Arkansas Guild of Organists concert! Vocal selections feature Menotti songs by Donna Rollene, soprano, as well as a reprise of the Ride of the Walkyries from our Crystal Bridges VOCE showcase two days earlier! RSVP at this link; no ticket needed. Free event. Costumes welcomed!

Peace Lutheran Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

VOCE NWA (Voices of the Ozarks Concerts and Events)
479-927-9963
info@vocenwa.org
http://vocenwa.org

Artist Group Info

cobas@post.harvard.edu
Peace Lutheran Church
805 W Olrich St
Rogers, Arkansas 72756