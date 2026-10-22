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Pastry Week | S'mores Meet Up

Pastry Week | S'mores Meet Up

Join Stacey Mei Yan Fong and Caroline Schiff for a laid-back evening of s’mores, sweets, and conversation. Gather around the fire to enjoy this nostalgic treat while connecting with fellow pastry lovers and hearing stories from two celebrated bakers. Whether you prefer your marshmallow perfectly golden or delightfully charred, this casual meetup is a chance to relax, snack, and celebrate Pastry Week with great company, delicious treats, and plenty of cozy winter vibes.

Tickets are $18 ($15/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Your ticket includes ingredients to make a s’more, plus a festive cocktail.

The Momentary
$18 ($15/members)
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/