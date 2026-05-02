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Spring Mother's Day Harp Concert

Spring Mother's Day Harp Concert

Celebrate the beauty of the new season with a spring harp concert, the perfect way to honor Mother’s Day a day early. Enjoy gentle, live harp music in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Add a delicious coffee or other beverage from Third Space Coffee, plus some adorable adoptable dogs and cats, and you have a perfect Saturday morning pick-me-up! 🌸

Registration is required. There are 98 seats available.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society

Artist Group Info

Drew K
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas