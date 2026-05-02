Spring Mother's Day Harp Concert
Spring Mother's Day Harp Concert
Celebrate the beauty of the new season with a spring harp concert, the perfect way to honor Mother’s Day a day early. Enjoy gentle, live harp music in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Add a delicious coffee or other beverage from Third Space Coffee, plus some adorable adoptable dogs and cats, and you have a perfect Saturday morning pick-me-up! 🌸
Registration is required. There are 98 seats available.
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Artist Group Info
Drew K
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org