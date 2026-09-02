Seasons of Change Women's Community Experience

Seasons of Change is a meaningful experience, hosted by Joan Minor and Kathy Smith Darko of j&kcollabs LLC.

Seasons of Change was created from a deep understanding of the power of community.

“We know firsthand how powerful it is to be surrounded by women who understand, who encourage, and who walk alongside you.”

This gathering is designed to create a safe uplifting space for women to connect, share, laugh, reflect, and encourage one another through all the seasons of life. Join us for an experience featuring powerful speakers, real stories, vendor marketplace, fashion show, and more.

“Our deepest hope is that this gathering becomes a turning point; a day where you find your voice, rediscover your strength, and leave knowing you are not alone.”

Seasons of Change is more than an event—it is an invitation to pause, connect, and embrace the season you are in while finding strength in the women walking alongside you.

A portion of the event will benefit Mommying Made Me Do It, a local nonprofit whose goal is to create a safe space and help mend the gap between community, resources, and general support and promotion of all moms and their endeavors. J&K Collabs has partnered with this organization to fundraise and provide therapy vouchers for 5 women who attend Seasons of Change. Find out more about Mommying Made Me Do It at: https://www.mommyingmademedoit.org/