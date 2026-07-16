NWA Space and Science Announces "Space to Breathe" Women's Astronomy Weekend Retreat

NWA Space and Science is inviting women from across Northwest Arkansas to slow down, step away from the demands of everyday life, and spend a weekend immersed in the natural beauty of the Ozarks during its inaugural Space to Breathe Women's Retreat, September 11–13, 2026.

Hosted at Little Sugar Farm near Jane, Missouri, the three-day retreat blends astronomy, nature, and relaxation into a one-of-a-kind experience designed to help participants reconnect with the outdoors—and themselves.

Limited to just 12 guests, the retreat features luxury glamping accommodations, chef-prepared meals, guided telescope viewing on two evenings, astronomy presentations, campfires, and opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities and quiet time surrounded by the beauty of the Ozarks. Whether you're an experienced stargazer or simply looking for a peaceful weekend away, no astronomy experience is required.

Unlike a traditional conference or wellness retreat, Space to Breathe uses the night sky as a backdrop for learning, reflection, and connection. Participants will spend their days exploring nature and their evenings observing the sky with astronomers and experienced volunteers from NWA Space and Science.

The retreat also supports the nonprofit's mission of expanding access to science education and community programming throughout Northwest Arkansas. Proceeds help fund public astronomy events, STEM outreach, educational programming, and the organization's long-term vision of creating a permanent Space & Science Center for the region.

Registration is now open, and because of the intimate nature of the event, space is extremely limited.

