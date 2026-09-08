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Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Veteran Town Hall

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Veteran Town Hall

Join us for a Veteran Town Hall hosted by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) on Tuesday, September 22 at 5 PM in the Fayetteville VA Medical Center auditorium (Building 3).

Hear updates from VHSO Executive Leadership, learn about new initiatives, ask questions, and share your ideas! This Town Hall is for YOU. If you can’t attend in person, join us virtually:

Meeting ID: 276 779 992 754 598
Passcode: xc2KK6Ds
Call in (audio only): 1 872-701-0185, 234511182#
Phone Conference ID: 234 511 182#

Don’t miss this chance to stay informed and connected!

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
4794358517
april.eilers@va.gov
va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care/
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
1100 N College Ave
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-435-8517
april.eilers@va.gov
https://www.va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care/