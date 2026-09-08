Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Veteran Town Hall

Join us for a Veteran Town Hall hosted by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) on Tuesday, September 22 at 5 PM in the Fayetteville VA Medical Center auditorium (Building 3).

Hear updates from VHSO Executive Leadership, learn about new initiatives, ask questions, and share your ideas! This Town Hall is for YOU. If you can’t attend in person, join us virtually:

Meeting ID: 276 779 992 754 598

Passcode: xc2KK6Ds

Call in (audio only): 1 872-701-0185, 234511182#

Phone Conference ID: 234 511 182#

Don’t miss this chance to stay informed and connected!