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Washington County Fair Horse Show

Washington County Fair Horse Show

This event is FREE, family-friendly, and open to the public! Come watch local riders and their beautiful horses compete in various English and Western riding disciplines. Drop by and stay for the entire day, or just a short while. Information will be available about riding lessons and other activities with horses and equines in Northwest Arkansas.

Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Washington County Fair Horse Show -- https://www.facebook.com/groups/801601029885283
Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center
1335 W. Knapp Dr.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
N/A
spacehog@uark.edu