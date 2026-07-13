Washington County Fair Horse Show
Washington County Fair Horse Show
This event is FREE, family-friendly, and open to the public! Come watch local riders and their beautiful horses compete in various English and Western riding disciplines. Drop by and stay for the entire day, or just a short while. Information will be available about riding lessons and other activities with horses and equines in Northwest Arkansas.
Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Washington County Fair Horse Show -- https://www.facebook.com/groups/801601029885283
Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center
1335 W. Knapp Dr.Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
N/A
spacehog@uark.edu