Karynecia Conner
Fayetteville High School Students Articulate their views on Black History and Policies Affecting their Ability to study of it.In this episode, Fayetteville High School Students weigh in on a conversation that has largely affected their lives but from which people like them tend to be excluded. These students reflect on Black History and policies and politics Surrounding their Education including the Black History Curriculum, the Learns Act, the banning of AP African American Studies and Critical Race Studies that affect their learning.