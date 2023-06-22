Summer begins with a variety of music
Thr. Jun., 22
- Memorial for Clare Starr at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Arkansauce at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Daisychain, Mildenhall, Cosmic Cream at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Fri. Jun., 23
- Bill Dollar and Loose Change at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- The Nace Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- India Ramey, Ashtyn Barbaree at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Maple Street at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Full House at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Skylar Conover at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators w/ Carl Bonner and Vince Turner at Farewell Party (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Sat., Jun. 24
- Bootleg Royale, Olympics, The Earslips at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Branjae at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- The White River Band at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- India Ramey at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Uncle Lucius, Nolan Taylor at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 8 p.m.
Sun. Jun., 25
- Modeling at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Patti Steel at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Shelly Watson at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Jun. ,26
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Jun., 27
- Chris Duarte at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Jun., 28
- Idle Threat, American Arson, Weathered, Redwitch Johnny at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
Thr. Jun., 29
- Chase Hart, Kely and Donna Mullhollan, Jeff Kearney at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Mitch McKelvin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Funk Factory at Gulley Park (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ensemble Ibérica at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Opportunities to see live music in the next seven days feature plenty of blues, funk, rock and roll, country and more throughout the listening area.