Local Music

Summer begins with a variety of music

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
KUAF

Thr. Jun., 22

Fri. Jun., 23

  • Bill Dollar and Loose Change at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
  • The Nace Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • India Ramey, Ashtyn Barbaree at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
  • Maple Street at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Full House at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
  • Skylar Conover at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Buddy Shute and the Motivators w/ Carl Bonner and Vince Turner at Farewell Party (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.

Sat., Jun. 24

Sun. Jun., 25

  • Modeling at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
  • Patti Steel at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
  • Shelly Watson at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Mon. Jun. ,26

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Jun., 27

  • Chris Duarte at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Jun., 28

Thr. Jun., 29

Opportunities to see live music in the next seven days feature plenty of blues, funk, rock and roll, country and more throughout the listening area.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
