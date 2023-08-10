Drummers, metal, funk and more on tap
There will be several opportunities to see musical tribute acts as well as some familiar local favorites during the next week.
Thr. Aug. 10
- Mildenhall, Ted Hammig and the Campaign at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- NWA Funk Jam at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart, Ozark Daughter, Abby Pierce and the Sinners, Riley McGill at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke Jackson Dean at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $46.50, 7 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Aug. 11
- Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Prince Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 9 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Rachel B Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree and Jacob Campbell at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Charlie Redd and the Full Flava Kings, Branjae at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Bottom of the Barrel at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Bryan Copeland at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat. Aug. 12
- Drummers in the House Showcase at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
- Cory Phillips and the Band of Light at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Stepmom, Audio Book Club, The Phlegms at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Creepy Jingles, FAWN, Not The Sun, Coffee from KS at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Amy Winehouse Tribute at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Led Zeppelin tribute at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- March to August at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Carter Combs at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Trey Taylor at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 5:30 p.m.
- One Penny Shy at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun. Aug. 13
- Freddy Todd, Fractal Faces, Travels, lil hip at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $22 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Alien Abstraction, Phantom Sam at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Creepy Jingles, Big Fat Cow at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Dominic B Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Treja Vu at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 14
- Pomegranate Tea, Sunfo, Always Tired, Idle Valley at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.
- Culture Club, Berlin, Howard Jones at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $35, 6 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Christian Parker at Majestic (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Tue. Aug. 15
- Jeremy Treat at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Pantera, Lamb of God, Flesh Hoarder at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $39.50, 7 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 16
- Tiffany Christopher, Mollie Fischer at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Bryan Bielanski at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Smashing Pumpkins, Rival Sons, Interpol at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $45, 6:30 p.m.
Thr. Aug. 17
- Alter Bridge, Sevendust at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
- The Phase, PropHunter at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Thru it All at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Charlie Memphis at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- David Starr, Dominic B Roy, Al Lopez, Ashtyn Barbaree at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.