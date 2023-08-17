Plenty of music as school gets underway
A variety of shows means a busy live music calendar for the next seven days.
Thr. Aug. 17
- Alter Bridge, Sevendust at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
- The Phase, PropHunter at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Thru it All at Nomad's West End (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Charlie Memphis at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- David Starr, Dominic B Roy, Al Lopez, Ashtyn Barbaree at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Aug. 18
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Anna Moss and the Nightshades, Meadow Makers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $17.50, 9 p.m.
- Korey McKelvey Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Bellwether Sirens, Gardensnakes at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Oreo Blue, ,Blew Reed and the Flatheads at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Scott Ellison Band at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- All Things Led Zeppelin at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Beck, Phoenix at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $31, 5:45 p.m.
- Jacob McCoy at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Triston Marez at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 7 p.m.
Sat.Aug. 19
- Gin and Juice tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Collin Kidd at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- The Espionage Act, 40 Open, The Storyline, Not The Sun at Nomads (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Florist, Skullcrusher at Clapp Auditorium (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Dino and the D-Train Band at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Kidz Bop at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $29.50, 6 p.m.
- Hex Peddlers at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mason Jar Revival at Gotahold brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5:30 p.m.
- Daryl Brooks Band at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun. Aug. 20
- Scorned, Endfall, DuVide at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 at door, 7 p.m.
- NWA Funk Jam at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - Start at about $60, 6 p.m.
- Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 21
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 23
- Bit Brigade at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $17 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Buckcherry, Venrez, Dusty Grant at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $30, 8 p.m.
Thr. Aug. 24
- Randall King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Taylor Smith and Jesse Wells at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Brody Buster at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.