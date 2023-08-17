© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music

Plenty of music as school gets underway

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published August 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
KUAF

A variety of shows means a busy live music calendar for the next seven days.

Thr. Aug. 17

Fri. Aug. 18

Sat.Aug. 19

Sun. Aug. 20

Mon. Aug. 21

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Aug. 23

Thr. Aug. 24

  • Randall King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Smith and Jesse Wells at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Brody Buster at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Tags
Local Music Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content