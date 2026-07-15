Run Time: 24 Bands in 24 Hours (Part 1)

This year, 24 bands recorded 24 songs in 24 hours for EverHope, formerly NWA Children's Shelter, at StoneRidge Recording in Siloam Springs. KUAF Public Radio is supporting this effort through highlighting the songs in two special episodes of "Run Time" on KUAF3 and 91.3 fm.

Song list for Part 1:

"Call My Name" by Cadillac Jackson

"Maggie" by Roxy and the Moon King

"Petrified" by Mildenhall

"Boy Loves A Girl" by Harmony Hollow

"Brothers and Sisters" by Adam Goff

"Loneliness" by Cody Rawlings

"Go My Own Way" by Gavin Sumrall

"Do the Same" by Robert Taylor Smith

"Wax Feathers" by Scissor Tale

"What I Need" by Fight Dream

"Slow Moving" by Cafe on the Moon

"Kermit" by Avery Lee and the Sweeties