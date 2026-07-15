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Run Time: 24 Bands in 24 Hours (Part 2)

KUAF | By Sophia Nourani
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:58 PM CDT

This year, 24 bands recorded 24 songs in 24 hours for EverHope, formerly NWA Children's Shelter, at StoneRidge Recording in Siloam Springs. KUAF Public Radio is supporting this effort through highlighting the songs in two special episodes of "Run Time" on KUAF3 and 91.3 fm.

Song list for Part 2:

"Daisy" by Samantha Fisher

"Where I’m Standing" by Korey McKelvy Band

"Keep on Truckin'" by Abbey Pierce

"Something New" by Resting

"Nothing to Say" by Reader

"As Long As It Takes" by Carpenter Pencil

"After Many Years" by Kris Mastin

"Sophia" by Brick Fields

"Are You Washed in the Blood of the Lamb" by The Butler Creek Boys

"Whatchu Think We Came Here To Do" by Weather Experts

"Weird Love" by Sad Palomino

"Better Than Before" by Ashtyn Barbaree
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Local Music Local Music News
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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