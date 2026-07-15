Run Time: 24 Bands in 24 Hours (Part 2)

This year, 24 bands recorded 24 songs in 24 hours for EverHope, formerly NWA Children's Shelter, at StoneRidge Recording in Siloam Springs. KUAF Public Radio is supporting this effort through highlighting the songs in two special episodes of "Run Time" on KUAF3 and 91.3 fm.



Song list for Part 2:

"Daisy" by Samantha Fisher

"Where I’m Standing" by Korey McKelvy Band

"Keep on Truckin'" by Abbey Pierce

"Something New" by Resting

"Nothing to Say" by Reader

"As Long As It Takes" by Carpenter Pencil

"After Many Years" by Kris Mastin

"Sophia" by Brick Fields

"Are You Washed in the Blood of the Lamb" by The Butler Creek Boys

"Whatchu Think We Came Here To Do" by Weather Experts

"Weird Love" by Sad Palomino

"Better Than Before" by Ashtyn Barbaree