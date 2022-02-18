PJ Morton and JoJo, 'My Peace' (feat. Mr. Talkbox)

There's something about a PJ Morton melody that transports me back to my teenage bedroom (where I discovered that Stevie Wonder wrote even better songs than "Superstition"). Morton's latest single with JoJo — and first since their Grammy-winning "Say So" three years ago — is fleshed out with layered synths, robotically harmonized vocals, even interpolated horns from OutKast's "SpottieOttieDopaliscious." But it's the melody and message that really drives this track home. "If you're trying to take away my peace, I'm done," he sings. Amen.
Josh Rogosin (he/him) stumbled into NPR HQ in 1999 on his way to mixing shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown DC. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR's flagship newsmagazines and gathered sound in far flung places like Togo and Benin, West Africa, Cambodia and Greece for the Radio Expeditions series. He has engineered at NPR West and NPR NY and spent two years as Technical Director at Marketplace Productions in Los Angeles. He served as Senior Broadcast Engineer for New York Public Radio and Studio 360, and was an originating producer and sound designer for NPR's Ask Me Another.