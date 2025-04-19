Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
The UARK Jazz Festival is continuing through part of next week. Last night, Artist-in-Residence Steve Wilson performed with the UofA jazz faculty at the Music Depot in downtown Rogers. Tomorrow night, Wilson is performing with the NWACC All-Stars, UofA faculty and students at Thaden School as part of the UofA College Concert.